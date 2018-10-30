All aboard

…Min. Ramjattan says lawmen alone can’t solve crimes

…warns against creating ‘jailhouse nation’ for youths

MINISTER of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan said that law enforcement agencies alone cannot solve the crime problem here, even as he urged total involvement of all stakeholders.

The minister was at the time speaking at the launch of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) of the Ministry of Public Security parenting, interpersonal violence prevention and conflict resolution intervention programme, at the Umana Yana.

The US$5.7M programme themed “Reclaim Hope. Reclaim Community, Unite to Reduce Crime and Violence”, is expected to provide training for out-of-school youths. It is one of the components of CSSP which is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank to the tune of US$20M.

Noting that violence has an intolerable consequence for many, especially women and young children, Ramjattan said the brutish are not only out on the streets but within homes. He said based on global violence statistics, over a million people die each year because of various forms of violence.

Guyana’s murder rate in 2013 was 20.7 per 100, 000 population. This was reduced to 15 murders per 100, 000 population last year. But, Ramjattan said, while there was a decline, “it is not anything to be proud of as there is much work to be done.” “Our government is trying its best, in a very substantial way, to help adolescences and youths, both perpetrators and victims who should be in school or otherwise gainfully occupied, to help in the prevention of violence,” the minister of public security said.

He added that as part of the CSSP programme, the aim is to train 1,400 youths that are at risk within 20 communities that were identified. “It is amazing how bright these youngsters are in various subject areas, the talent is there, we have to nurture it into something positive, rather than by their idleness that may force them into a direction that will be distracting and negative,” Ramjattan said.

Adding that crime and violence pose a threat to society and the human rights of all, the minister said a comprehensive understanding of the problem is needed before any solution is reached. “Government alone cannot solve it, we need partners, we need the IDB, the United Nations and its set of experts, amongst others,” he noted.

He said the issues must not be dealt with anecdotally but that empirical science is needed, and the University of Guyana has been urged to get such results.

Underscoring that greater investments must be made in our young people, Ramjattan said Guyana must not create a jailhouse nation for the youths but that programmes must be designed to enhance their development.

These programmes, which he said have already started, include vocational and life skill training, gender equality to decrease violence against women, addressing cultural and social norms that support violence and non-violent methods of disciplining children.

With the support of international assistance and consultants, the minister said that all forms of violence will be addressed.

According to him, the launch of the intervention is an indication that the government and the ministry understand that cooperation must be fostered with communities to address the various issues of security, in an effort to safeguard the wellbeing of citizens. “This intervention targets the context of which violence is fostered, and addresses the risk factors associated with the perpetuation of violence. It is my intention to work with other government departments and the international community, NGO’s, and community based groups to deal with crime and violence using a comprehensive and systematic approach,” Ramjattan explained.

Meanwhile, keynote speaker Sociologist Dr. Lionel Matthews said that the wrongs that are done to others, reproduce themselves in disempowering and self-diminishing ways for both the abused and the abuser. He explained that persons who experienced abuse are more likely to abuse others, and the effects never operate in one direction as both the victim and the victimiser are affected.

“The violence phenomenon is a vicious cycle, it resides not only in violent relationships, but also within the entire life of the abused and the abuser,” Dr. Mathews said.

He said that only with constant strategising, planning and the execution of those plans, would rehabilitation be brought to victims and victimiser. “Life has no permanent cure,” he noted. Deterrence and rehabilitation must always be applied in a reasonable way and mindful of unintended consequences, he added.

Dr. Matthews posited that parents, teachers and social workers must go the extra mile to talk to children who display undesirable tendencies. “When members of the police force and other law enforcement agencies step up and execute their duties with fairness, reasonableness yet firmness; When members of the clergy help us reconnect with our better angles, and yet others not mentioned; when they too step up and execute in all the ways they can; when we all step up and execute and join hands, then we will be able to see the dawning of the day for which we have longed,” the sociologist asserted.