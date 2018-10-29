Young Barticans equipped with employable skills

SEVERAL young Barticans who are now formally equipped with employable skills graduated from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) skills training programme at Skipp’s Place, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), on Wednesday last.

Minister of Public Affairs within the Ministry of the Presidency, Dawn Hastings-Williams, delivered the keynote address to the young graduands.

“One of the aims of His Excellency President David Granger is that the hinterland will develop at the same rhythm as the coastland; and one of the ways that this can become a reality is by returning to your communities, neighbourhoods, to your constituencies; and in this way you would show concern for the other young men and women who are there. In other words, you can be a role model or an example to them, even while you improve as an individual or as a professional,” Minister Hastings-Williams told the graduands.

She urged the graduands to love themselves for who and what they are, as it is a very crucial aspect of their self-development. She stated that love will play an important component of self-esteem and overall well-being.

“It is generally difficult but not impossible to be transformed without being able to first of all love and accept yourself for whom you are. Researchers have discovered that the practice of self-love is appropriated with a multitude of benefits, such as life’s satisfaction; increased happiness and greater resilience,” she stated.

Minister Hastings-Williams also encouraged the young people to have positive, daily interaction, pointing out that once there is respect for self, it will become easy to also respect others.

CHOSEN DISCIPLINES

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) indicated that no male completed the training in catering and cake decoration. This, the minister said, must change.

“Let me tell you and I want you to listen carefully: many of the world’s top chefs and renowned pastry chefs are men. It is noteworthy to mention that catering and cake decoration, with the proper training and business guidance, can be a definite path towards success; it is also a very lucrative occupation,” Minister Hasting-Williams told the gathering.

She also urged the female graduands to be willing to take up roles that were long seen as only for males.

“If no one has done it before, it does not mean that you cannot do it; what it may mean that you are the first – to be the pioneer of a grand idea that will take courage and fearless determination to be completed,” she said.

GENDER-FREE

At this point in her presentation, Minister Hastings-Williams invited the four female graduands who completed the training in welding to stand.

“Your stamina and determination prove once more that women are strong; they are courageous and victorious; you have to be strong of course to give birth; you have to be strong to withstand heartbreak; you have to be strong to be a single mother and the breadwinner of an entire household; you have to be strong to balance work, house duties and studies at the same time. You have proven once more that women can be anything they wish to be in a field that is dominated by men,” she added.

She therefore urged all present at the graduation exercise that they should bear in mind that by viewing careers, skills, abilities and competencies as gender-free, Guyana will become a more cohesive and developed society.

Minister Hastings-Williams told the graduands that they need to be individuals of integrity, regardless of their religious backgrounds.

“You are called to be kind; you are called to be hard-working, honest, transparent, and loyal to the principle – doing what is correct of the circumstances.”

She urged, especially those who are just out of high school, to continue reading.

“Reading on every possible subject will help you become well-rounded individuals; it will also improve your quality of life and broaden your perspective on life as well; developing you in the skills and abilities you need to have to go on the journey far and wide.

“Having integrity does not mean that you would not encounter difficulties in life, but what it means is that you will be better equipped with emotional and spiritual strength you will need to face the difficulties of life… therefore, pursue constant learning, never give up; you are the leaders of tomorrow and you will need to be equipped to perform accordingly, Minister Hastings-Williams stated.

The Hope Foundation in Bartica played a pivotal role in the training of many of the graduands.