Workplace stress can be very dangerous

– stroke survivors warn

MICHAEL Edghilo, a 70-year-old stroke survivor who has since been devoting his life to help others with this ailment, is not surprised at the reaction he receives each time he explains to someone that it was workplace stress that led to his stoke.

Persons are often taken aback and are sometimes in shock to learn that stress can actually be responsible for getting a stroke.

Stress hormones can lead to high blood pressure which is the leading cause of stroke. Stress hormones are also known to lead to diabetes, atherosclerosis, and heart disease – which are all stroke risk factors.

Edghilo, born and raised in New Amsterdam, Berbice had been employed with the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) for some 31 years, and never thought that he was stressed on the job. Ten years ago, however, this was what doctors explained to him as the reason for his stroke.

“My stroke was funny enough, mostly caused by work stress. When I tell people, they are shocked. When you’re stressed, it affects your entire nervous system. Your blood pressure can go up, and it can shoot to a dangerous level where you can get a stroke in an instant. And that is what happened to me. The doctor asked me what I was taking on and I said nothing, but internally, the work stress was there and it was building up,” Edghilo recalled during an interview with this publication a few days ago.

But he was determined to get back on his feet and did not resort to giving up such a fight. “Some stroke patients tend to give up too early. Once you do that, you shut down your entire system and the body just follows,” he said.

Edghilo is now President of the Stroke Survivor Support Group that is registered with Ministry of Social Protection. After deciding not to go back to work, he now uses his time to help fellow stroke patients recover. The group, with about 60 members, meets once a month.

DON’T NEGLECT YOURSELF

“Wherever you’re working, always take the time to take care of yourself because sometimes we can get carried away with our work, especially if we’re into our jobs. We can neglect ourselves and get carried away,” Edghilo advises.

With today being World Stroke Day, the Ministry of Public Health through its Rehabilitation Department based in the compound of the Palms Geriatric Home, is hosting a session for stroke survivors with swallowing problems. “Some strokes affect speech and swallowing, and this impacts nutritional needs and communication; so, advice and strategies will be given,” Senior Physiotherapist Barbara Lawrence told Guyana Chronicle on Sunday.

According to her, stroke is a major cause of the disability related to high blood pressure and diabetes. “It is definitely a lifestyle issue, having to do with fast food, high sodium, fatty foods and sedentary lifestyles. Everybody is driving these days or taking a taxi,” Lawrence pointed out.

She is calling for the authorities to implement a national information system which would allow the department, to capture vital information regarding persons living with strokes.

The department knows, however, that for 2017 a total of 466 patients went for services, with 212 being male and 254 females. For this year, so far, the department has seen 233 patients with 120 being males and 113 females.

Occupational Therapist Afeeza Khan, told this publication that strokes are very prevalent and that a lot of persons do not realise how much their lifestyle play a role in determining whether they will get a stroke or not. “Persons need to start being healthy and exercise, and not overlook the fact that it can happen to them at any time,” she said.

“Know if you are hypertensive. Check your blood pressure regularly, and if you know someone in your family, even if it’s your great grandparents who have high blood pressure, you should understand that it comes down the genetic line, so there’s a chance you might get it.”

EXERCISE

Art Corlette, a 53-year-old stroke survivor, told the Guyana Chronicle that a strong support network, made up of family and friends enabled his rehabilitation. Fifteen years ago, he suffered a brain hemorrhage as a result of high blood pressure.

“I had brain surgery in the United States and made a full recovery until three years after; surgical procedures resulted in stroke symptoms on my left side,” he recalled. It was not long after that the stroke came on.

Corlette, who is a nursing lecturer and midwife, said he was determined to return to his normal state. “I pushed myself to get there and that’s what kept me all these years. I always give patients the motivation that they can get up from that bed and get on their feet again.”

Corlette said people are often shocked that he made such a recovery in Guyana, and that the country does have competent personnel to deal with such issues.

Fifty-seven-year-old Wilhand Grant is another survivor, who suffered a stroke as a result of high blood pressure. This affected his walking and speech. “Exercise a lot. Without exercise you’re nowhere and take control of your blood pressure too,” Grant is advising fellow stroke patients.

Laurine Mingo, 65, got a stroke in 2014 while she was walking on the road. “I felt like a cold shock up my left foot, till up to my head. I still want to know what caused the stroke but they said it is probably my cholesterol,” she expressed.

With therapy from the Rehab Department, Mingo has been progressing well and she is especially thankful for the hard working staff there that helped make it possible.