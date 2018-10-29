Rodeo excites Rising Sun Turf Club patrons

THE Rising Sun Turf Club hosted its annual Rodeo yesterday, when scores turned up at the West Coast Berbice facility to be entertained by riders from as far as Brazil.

Fans watched in amazement as the competitors went head-to-head in Wild cow milking, Calf roping, Steer roping, Bare back bronco or wild horse riding, Bull riding and Saddle bronco. There was also a best dressed Vaquero or cowboy contest.

Among the many sponsors were Banks DIH, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Cattle Ranch, Rommel Jagroop Cattle Ranch, Abary Cattle Ranch, Sunil Suruj Cattle Ranch, BM Soat Auto Sales, Jai Seegobin Cattle Ranch, Reginald Hookumchand and Jerry Hookumchand.

Full details and results in tomorrow’s edition.