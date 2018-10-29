Forde edges Missingher, Thomas to take  South American 10K first leg in Suriname

GUYANA took the top-three spots in the first leg of the South American 10K yesterday in Suriname, with Cleveland Forde narrowly edging his rivals, Winston Missingher and Cleveland Thomas, to finish first.

Forde clocked 33 minutes and 52 seconds (33:52) and held off a challenge from Missingher who was second in a time of 33 minutes 53 seconds (33:53) in what was described as one of the best finishes at the South American 10K first leg ever witnessed.

Not to be outdone, Cleveland Thomas finished third when he crossed the line in 33 minutes 54 seconds (33:54) as the Guyanese trio, just like they did in 2017, once again dominated the marquee distance event in South America,

The athletes will return to Guyana today where they will get ready for the second leg which will be held on Sunday, November 4, in Georgetown.