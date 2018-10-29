Dover selects  ‘perfect blend’ of players in 20-man squad for CONCACAF U-20 tournament

– Jeremy Garrett named Captain

WAYNE Dover, head coach of Guyana’s National U-20 team, believes that he has selected the perfect blend of players to compete in the November 1 – 22 CONCACAF U-20 Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA.

Guyana is grouped with Curacao, El Salvador, Guatemala and the Cayman Islands in the 34-team tournament, with Dover on Friday naming his 20-man squad which features players from the USA, Spain, Portugal, Canada and England.

According to Dover, the International flavour in the squad certainly adds value to Guyana’s chances, adding “the international-based players, from reports, have been consistent in their performances in their respective clubs and that should auger well for Guyana’s participation in this tournament. The goalkeeper has been doing great. “

Dover reasoned that “We know Jeremy Garrett for his sterling performance throughout the years; Bevan is a young and upcoming talent who has shown consistent performances in this year’s college season. Marsh- Brown is coming from Arsenal’s Youth Academy and is currently playing for Bolton Wanderers in the English set-up, so more than likely he should bring a level of professionalism to the team.

Luke is a towering attacking-minded player and Hazelwood will definitely add strength and dynamism to the team while Britton, who has been part of the national programme before, will add firepower to the frontline.”

Dover added that for the Guyana team, which will be captained by Jeremy Garrett, discipline on match day is key to success, since “during the past six weeks of preparation, we gave it our best to enable the team a chance to compete, win games and possibly progress to the next level. In the modern game of football, every team stands a chance to qualify, based on who is more disciplined on match day and makes fewer mistakes. We are going to be optimistic and try our best to focus throughout the tournament.”

The National U-20 team played their final training match last evening against a select Elite League team before departure in the new week.

Guyana will open their campaign against Guatemala on November 2 from 10:30 hours, and will clash with the Cayman Islands on November 6.

The Guyanese men will then face Curacao on November 8 and will close their group stage against El Salvador on November 10.

Guyana’s Squad: Johnathan Vaughn (GK), Jamaine Cumberbatch (GK), Michael Luke, Nixon Robertson, Lionel Holder, Kwai Marsh-Brown, Jeremy Garrett (captain), Cecil Jackman, Ryan Hackett, Job Caesar, Jalen Case, Kelsey Benjamin, Nicholas Mc Arthur, Hudson Hazlewood, Ryan Dowding, Raushan Ritch, Bevan Baker, Thair Britton, Leon Richardson and Chris Macey.