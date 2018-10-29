Diamond United, Timehri, Swan, Grove, Friendship & Agricola notch full points

THE biggest wins on day two of the Third Annual East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green Under-11 League were recorded by Agricola Red Triangle, Timehri Panthers and Grove Hi Tech over Samatta Point/Kaneville, Kuru Kururu Warriors and Friendship, by 8-0, 6-0 and 5-1 margins, respectively.

Also pulling off comfortable wins were Diamond united against Herstelling Raiders (4-0) and Swan over Diamond Upsetters (1-0). Both Grove Hi Tech and Friendship had pocketed full points, having been awarded walk-overs from Mocha Champs and Hararuni Eagles, respectively.

Diamond United’s Jansen Ross fired in the fastest goal of the day after a mere 47 seconds into the match against Herstelling Raiders, who just couldn’t respond with any goal of their own in their 4-0 loss. The other goals were scored by Touson DeSilva in the 23rd minute, Paul McKenzie in the 27th and Christopher Singh on the stroke of full time (30th).

Timehri Panthers were again clinical in their 6-0 win over Kuru Kururu Warriors. Keyron Williams (8th , 13th ) and their captain, Omar Sam (17th , 25th ) led with a double each while there were one each for Shaquelle Caleb in the 6th minute and Jaden Tasher in the 26th.

Swan needled a determined Diamond Upsetters in a closely-fought contest, thanks to an Anderson Webber-goal in the 25th minute of play. Upsetters tried desperately to get the equalizer, but it eluded them as Swan pieced together their second win in as many matches.

Grove Hi Tech recorded their second win of the day in emphatic style against Friendship after taking full points without kicking a ball, since Mocha did not show up. Friendship, who had won via the same route, decided to play Grove as the players were eager to sweat it out.

The association agreed and the final result was 8-0 in favour of Grove; their third win of the league. Crafting the victory was Jamal Cordis who netted a hat-trick (13th , 17th , 24th ) with the other two goals coming off the boot of Jevon Pluck in the 20th and 21st minutes. Jaden McLean scored Friendship’s consolation goal in the 28th minute.

Agricola was led to the biggest win of the day by their captain, Jonathan Andries and Seon Grant, both scoring a hat-trick apiece. Andries was on target in the 4th, 24th and 30th minutes while Grant found the back of the nets in the 13th, 26th and 29th minutes. The other two goals came off the boot of Mikel Morris in the 2nd and 10th minutes.