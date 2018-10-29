Defending champs West Ruimveldt  reach COURTS Pee Wee final four

…Tucville upset dangerous St. Agnes

THE quarterfinal round of the COURTS Under-11 Pee wee football tournament was completed yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with some exciting matches.

2017 champions, West Ruimveldt, had a tough contest in their round-of-16 match against Plaisance Bosco, played with more intent against St. Ambrose Primary in their last eight clash and inflicted a 5-0 thrashing on their opposition. West Ruimveldt were led by a brace from Clean LaRose while skipper Jonathan Andries, Mark Philips and Syon Sampson each scored one goal.

Tucville Primary got the better of the free-scoring St. Agnes with a tactful 3-1 win. Scoring for the football-frenzied Tucville School were Carlos Negus, John Harry and Wayne Solomon while Justin Alcindor netted a consolation goal for St. Agnes to take his tally to 10 goals.

St. Pius ended the dream-run of Golden Grove Primary who had killed the dream of Marian Academy reaching a second consecutive victory with a 2-0 round-of-16 defeat with a similar 2-0 result.

On the score sheet for St. Pius, with one goal each, were Chance Niles and the diminutive and skilful Kaden Wellington; arguably the player with the most flair in the 2018 COURTS Pee wee tournament.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Primary needled Timehri with Khy Alkinson registering the lone goal of the match in the fourth quarter-final clash.