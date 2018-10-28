Parent beats teacher with metal pipe

A TEACHER attached to the Institute of Business Education (IBE) on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) is counting his lucky stars after he was viciously assaulted with a metal pipe by an irate parent on Saturday morning.

Science teacher Jamain Hatton told Guyana Chronicle that he teaches science on Fridays and Saturdays at the school which is located at Lusignan, ECD. He said he was on his way to the school on Saturday morning when the parent launched the attack.

Hatton said the incident stemmed from an upbraiding he gave to a fifth form student about his behaviour the day before.

He explained that on Friday the student was in his class while another student in a lower class was being dealt with by the school’s administrators for dressing inappropriately. Hatton said the student passed a belt, which he was admonished for, to the fifth form student for him to keep. He said while the lower level student was leaving the school to fix his clothing, the fifth form student who collected the belt was called to the school’s office regarding his behaviour. He noted that the young man is ill-tempered and was cautioned multiple times by the school.

The teacher said he told the student that he should change his attitude. “I don’t know what he went and told his parents or his father, but the car was parked along the Lusignan Public Road, so he came with an intention,” Hatton said. The incident occurred around 08:40hrs.

“The incident really could have resulted in the loss of my life,” Hatton said, relating that he never saw the parent before. He said the man menacingly approached and asked “Wha is you problem with my son?”

He said he told the parent that the road was not the place to address the issue.

But this angered the man who threw a punch at him, but he moved out of the way. The angry father, the teacher said, then ran to his car, a move which terrified him.

He said the man pulled out two metal pipes but one was stuck under his seat, so he grabbed the smaller one and hit him on the neck. Hatton said during the tussle, his spectacles fell to the ground and broke.

After hitting the teacher, the irate parent then jumped into his car and drove away. The teacher said that he obtained a medical which indicated that there was swelling around his neck. Ranks at the Vigilance Police Station are investigating the incident.

Hatton said that this was not the first time he had such an experience, as he noted that a few years back a parent attempted to stab him. The teacher said he has now decided to quit the teaching profession.