Man drowns at Kingston seawall

A 22-year-old Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara man is feared dead after he went down under choppy waters outside the Kingston seawall on Sunday afternoon.

Reports are that Darshanan Mohabir , called “Ravi”, a minibus conductor and father of two of Jangotown, Mon Repos was swimming outside the seawall aback the Pegasus Hotel around 1700hrs on Sunday when his friends observed him encountering difficulties as he tried to swim to shore.

A friend of the man attempted to swim towards him but turned around after he also encountered the choppy waters.

The man’s wife, Saudia Mohabir, told the Guyana Chronicle that her husband went out earlier on Sunday to play cricket with friends as customary. She said that after playing the game, the group left for the seawall to take a dip. She said she was at home when the family received word that her husband went missing.

When the Guyana Chronicle arrived on the scene, relatives and friends of the man looked out to sea with high hopes. The man’s teary-eyed sister Melissa told this publication that her brother knew to swim but she noted that she was unsure why he decided to swim at the seawall.

She said her brother, the second of three children, is the father of two young children, a daughter and a son who will be celebrating his one year birth anniversary in the coming days.

Police were also on the scene and later took the man’s friends away to provide statements. The man’s friends wailed as onlookers gathered and comforted the family.