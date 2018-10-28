Known bandit killed in Zeelugt

A KNOWN bandit, who was previously charged for rape and armed robberies and having matters pending before the court, was shot and killed Saturday morning after he attacked a policeman who cornered him in Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Noel Kissoon called “Kevin”, 19, of lot 808 Phase Three, Zeelugt New Scheme, EBE. He was a known character who had several brushes with the law.

“We are very happy of how the police operated and they must be commended for their actions; this type of lawlessness must stop,” one resident said.

Reports indicate that the armed bandit robbed a 38-year-old housewife of Zeelugt New Scheme, EBE, Friday night of a quantity of gold jewellery and cellular phones.

The same day he also robbed a 56-year-old mason, also of Zeelugt New Scheme, of his lunch bag and cell phone.

The victims visited the hospital and received treatments for injuries received, and were discharged.

Acting on information received, police on Saturday cordoned off the house where Kissoon lived and, in a bid to arrest him, a confrontation ensued and he was shot in the abdomen and later succumbed at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

His body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. The stolen articles have also been recovered.

Police Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan disclosed that Kissoon was a known character who was previously convicted for break and enter and larceny and currently has pending matters before the court for robbery under arms, rape, and possession of narcotics. In addition, he was wanted for several recent robberies and also for an alleged indecent assault of a female.

Commander of ‘D’ Division, Edmond Cooper, said investigations revealed that during a robbery on Friday night, Kissoon attacked a husband and wife who were relaxing on their veranda about 19:00hrs. Kissoon, armed with a handgun, pounced on the couple and relieved them of a sum of cash, four cellphones, two gold bands and a finger ring. Before escaping, the suspect allegedly struck the victims on their heads with the firearm.

Commander Cooper explained that based on information received, about 05:45hrs on Saturday, police proceeded to the suspect’s home and on arrival, the suspect allegedly came out brandishing a handgun in a menacing manner.

He reportedly pointed the gun at police ranks to back them off and, during the confrontation, he was shot once in the lower abdomen.

Kissoon was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The ring snatched from the female victim was found on one of the deceased fingers while the other items, except the cash, were found in his house.

According to Commander Cooper, the overwhelming majority of residents can now go about their daily lives with a sense of security.