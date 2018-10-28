Forgotten Youth Foundation capture four gold medals

FORGOTTEN Youth Foundation came out on top when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) staged the last of the Pepsi Mike Parris Under-16 competitions at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Gym yesterday.

Forgotten Youth Foundation captured four gold medals to better their closest rivals Rose Hall Jammers who finished with two gold medals.

The Under-16 competition was organised by AIBA Three Star coach Sebert Blake. GBA president Steve Ninvalle said that 2018 was one of the better years for Under-16 boxing as the nation retained the Caribbean title and staged the most competitions.

“In a three-month period we had seven competitions, one of them being of international flavour. During the year we will be able to organise 10 Under-16 competitions,” Ninvalle revealed.

“We would like to extend gratitude to the management of Demerara Distillers Limited and Trustees Pawn Shop for staying with us throughout the years.”

Meanwhile, Ninvalle said that he would be travelling to Moscow shortly to attend the AIBA Congress and upon return his association will move “full throttle” into preparations for the Caribbean Championship, scheduled for Guyana from December 6 to 9.