Essequibians grace RACE in huge numbers

Hundreds on Friday night flocked the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground to be part of the Regional Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition (RACE) held under the theme: “Shaping agriculture and commerce for a greener economy in Region Two”.

Formerly known as ‘Essequibo Night’, the annual event was declared opened by Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt and was blessed by religious leaders of the various faiths.

Hailing the huge turnout, Ramdatt praised the work of the RACE organising committee for showcasing the agricultural potential and opportunities in Region Two, as well as fostering unity among the people of the region.

He also said that the funds of the event should be used to further develop the region and suggested the construction of a cultural centre or a gymnasium, where youths and residents can benefit.

He noted that the region needs infrastructural development but also noted the importance of cooperation at the level of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and among major stakeholders for continued progress.

The chairman also called on government to continue to work on the Aurora Land Development Project to make more lands available for agricultural purposes, as well as to ensure passport services are available in Region Two.

Regional Executive Officer Rupert Hopkinson also echoed the need for cooperation to move the region forward.

“Social cohesion is essential towards the development of any region; [an] occasion like this cultivates seeds of unity and cooperation. There is no time for political interference; this is a significant, emergence era of social cohesion,” Hopkinson said.

The event featured exhibits of local manufacturers. Edward B Beharry and Company used the opportunity to promote its whole wheat chowmein and a chef was on site cooking and serving persons visiting its booth.

A Ministry of Agriculture booth showcased the services of the Guyana Rice Development Board, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute, among other agriculture agencies.

New and innovative ways of farming and the use of technology in agriculture were also illustrated through various presentations.

This year, the private sector played an integral part in the exhibition with many businesses coming on board. Comfort Sleep, Big Bird International Fish Complex, Sueria Manufacturing, Kababkaburi Women Agro Processors, Ansa McAL and Imam Bacchus and Sons were some of the big businesses present. Many of them offered deals to patrons.

In the craft section of the exhibition, the Kabakaburi Handicraft Association was prominent. The association featured its work which included hammock and chairs made from tibisiri. Its representative, Rita Jacobus said the association is happy to be part of the grand exhibition.

Wine lovers were also treated to some locally made wines by Lascels Pearson from Mainstay/Whyaka. Pearson’s “De Cheif” wines are made from processed jamoon, cashew, guava, banana and pineapples.

Another business, Luke Manufacturing, also used the opportunity to launch its new all-purpose seasoning, hot sauces and wines made from potatoes and passion fruit. The company, which has been in business for the past 15 years, sources its raw materials from the Pomeroon River.

The exhibition and fair is showcasing the work of more than 100 exhibitors.