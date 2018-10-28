Briton John cops seventh annual Payless Variety cycling title

YOUNG Briton John came out on top amongst stiff competition to cop the feature Schoolboys and Invitational 35-Lap at the seventh annual Payless Variety store 11-race cycling meet yesterday.

John clocked a winning time of one hour 17 minutes 44.94 seconds, ahead of the in-form Paul DeNobrega who had to settle for second this time around. It was a thrilling finish as John fended off DeNobrega in a powerful sprint to the finish line.

Meanwhile, veteran Junior Niles finished third while Christopher Griffith, Alexis Mendes and Paul Cho Wee Nam finished fourth to sixth in that order.

Eight prime prizes were up for grabs and John copped two, while Niles had three, DeNobrega two and Griffith one.

Tavishte Persaud won the BMX Boys and Girls 9-12 race while Niles was victorious in the Veterans U-50 event, ahead of Nigel London and Jaikarran Sukhai who were second and third respectively.

Linden Blackman was the first Over-50 veteran across the line while Kennard Lovell and Chamar Baksh finished second and third.

Briton John beat Adealie Hodge in the Juveniles 10-lap event while Sherwin Sampson took third place.