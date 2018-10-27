Porter killed as diesel truck crashes into stadium fence

A TRUCK laden with over two dozen, five-gallon drums of diesel, on Friday crashed into the fence of the National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara, killing a porter and injuring the driver.

The truck wheel experienced a blowout, according to reports. Dead is Kirk Peters, 45, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who was sitting in the left front seat when the crash occurred.

Reports indicate that the fatal crash involving truck GTT 2491, which is owned and was driven by a 51-year-old of Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, occurred at around 07:00 hrs. An eyewitness said that the truck was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road, at a slow rate of speed when the left front wheel experienced a blowout. The driver lost control and the truck crashed into the pavement then veered onto the western fence of the stadium damaging a 20-ft. section.

The porter was pinned inside the cab of the lorry and the driver had injures about the body. With public assistance, the men were taken out of the vehicle and shuttled to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, where the porter was pronounced dead on arrival and the driver was treated and sent away.

Peters’ body was taken to Lyken Funeral Home to await an autopsy.

Reports are that the driver was tested for alcohol but no trace was found.