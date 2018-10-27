Ming completes star studded SR3 line-up for Ignite

Overseas based Guyanese and NACAM F4 Champion Calvin Ming has confirmed participation in the Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup set for November 10 and 11 at the South Dakota Circuit.

The Guyanese, who was on the list as a provisional entry confirmed it on Saturday afternoon.

Ming, who earlier this year closed off the USF2000 series in fifth with the PABST racing team in the United States will join up with fellow Guyanese Mark Vieira and MSVR Radical Contender and factory Radical’s Kristian Jeffrey.

Ming and Jeffrey have only met completely in Barbados during that country’s Suzuki Radical series and their meeting here marks the first head to head contest the sons of the soil will face.

Many have placed the wager on either side of the coin with Jeffrey having the experience in the SR3’S after two years in Europe.

Ming on the other hand is no stranger to the SR3’s himself competing in the Barbados’ Suzuki Radical Challenge in years past with great success.

Former Group Four champion Mark Vieira is expected in the mix as well as to complete the trifecta of Guyanese drivers set to defend home turf.

They will have no easy task as they scrap to take on the brother’s three of current SR3 Stuart Maloney, Mark and Sean

Considered some of the more experienced radical drivers having brought the sport here just under five years ago, the Maloneys are serious game when it comes to the SR3’s.

Add teenage driving sensation and Championship Isa Deen out of Trinidad and its sure to make for a closely contested battle.

Deen will have support from countrymen Kristian Boodoosingh and Luke Bhola, completing the nine-car SR3 grid for November 10 and 11.

Figures from the organisers indicate that Stuart Maloney currently leads the fray with 167 points with standout Trinidadian and 16-year old Deen second on 154 points.

Deen is the meat in a Barbadian sandwich with Mark Maloney third on 140 as the three head for Guyana knowing fully well that any mistake in the 20-lap affair could cost them the inaugural championship.

Further down in fourth, is Boodoosingh on (94 points), Sean Maloney is fifth on (70 points) and Barbadian Suleman Esuf (BAR) is one point adrift on 69 points. Bhola (38 points) who joined the series late is seventh with Barbados’ Justin Maloney (28points) in with and Mark Vieira, who only participated in one round, ninth with 10 points.