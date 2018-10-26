Maloney, Thompson brothers for CMRC

VETERAN racer and multiple-time group four champion, Mark Maloney, will spearhead the Barbadian team for the upcoming Ignite race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Maloney, who sits at the helm of the Rock Hard Cement Mazda RX3, is expected to come all out, guns blazing to try and defend his Group 4 title.

Having secured one win in Barbados, Maloney is eager to take the battle to the Guyanese duo of Mark Vieira and Andrew King, who both secured wins in round three earlier this year.

Mark Thompson is no stranger to the CMRC top step, having held the championship for two years at the group two level in his Honda Civic.

However, after stiff competition in Barbados and Trinidad, he sits way back in third, behind Trinidad’s Justin Sanguinette and Marc Gill.

His brother Kurt is a competitor in the group three class, with several visits here but this time around, he returns to action in group 2.

The anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of CMRC for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 Radicals along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada as well as competitors out of Europe.

Tickets for the packed 27-race two-day meet are on sale at the cost of $2 500; children $1 000 at the GMR&SC’s Thomas Lands office.

Tomorrow there will be time trials beginning at 10:00hrs in all the classes, followed by official races in the Street Cross Motorcycle, 125cc Motorcycle, Street Tuner, Choke Starlet Cup and Sports Tuner which will be 10 laps each, from 13:20hrs.

The feature race romorrow will see 20 gruelling laps in the first anticipated clash in the SR3 Radicals Cup.

Meanwhile on Sunday, racing fans’ hunger for scorching action will be well satisfied with a packed 19-race programme set for the November 11.

