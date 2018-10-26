Mahdia declared a town

…President urges residents to diversify economy, focus on agriculture

AMID much pomp and ceremony, and in the presence of hundreds of persons, President David Granger challenged the people of Mahdia to transform their economic landscape by diversifying their economy, as he declared Mahdia a town.

Established in 1884, Mahdia, located in the Potaro-Siparuni Region, is renowned for its massive gold reserves though in recent years there has been a drop in production among small scale miners. On Thursday, as he addressed residents and those who travelled from other parts of the country to witness the historic event, President Granger said it is time Mahdia expands its economy to include manufacturing, agricultural production, and commerce among other critical sectors, thereby reducing its dependency gold mining.

“…You must maintain agricultural production, and you must build the type of balanced economy in which people could produce food profitably to supply the mines and the schools,” he implored the residents of Mahdia.

Instead of importing food into the region, the Guyanese leader said Mahdia can export, noting that the town has the potential to generate energy as he referenced not only to hydropower but solar and wind power. “That solar power, wind power or water power, can help to drive small industries, agro industries (and) household industries, so that the housekeepers, the housewives, the young people…can produce a range of commodities,” President Granger said.

He noted that once there is a turning around in the local economy, the commercial banks will establish a presence in the town.

Democracy

The town’s infrastructure, education, health, and tourism sectors would also improve with greater input from residents and strong backing from the government. “We have embarked today 25th October, 2018 on one of the most powerful economic changes in the history of Mahdia. First of all you are installing and embedding democracy in this town. Democratisation would ensure that every citizen would have the opportunity to be involved in decision making,” he said.

As the people of Mahdia join the other nine municipalities, and 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to participate in Local Government Elections (LGE) on November 12, 2018, the President said the elections present an opportunity to adopt a new model that is not based on conflict and confrontation but one of cooperation.

Despite their political affiliation, President Granger said the elected representatives must work together for the good of their town, thereby allowing for better services and greater representation. He also made it clear that under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Government; there will be no scrapping of NDCs for the installation of Interim Management Committees (IMCs), or delays in the holding of Local Government Elections as was done in the past.

No more a landing

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan said no longer will Mahdia will be referred to as “111 Miles” or “the Landing” now that it has acquired township status.

The Communities Minister said the administrative centres of the vast hinterland regions could not be administered by villages or by a landing hence the move by this government to transform Mabaruma, Bartica, Mahdia and Lethem into capital towns, and the subsequent establishment of municipal corporations.

For municipalities like Bartica, Mabaruma and Lethem, though less than three years old, have begun to reap significant benefits. “I can attest to the positive physical transformation that has taken place in those areas, and in Lethem, in the short space of time since they have become towns. People are beginning to take ownership of their areas. With that comes pride in our surroundings and a greater desire to plan for better conditions,” Minister Bulkan explained.

He said the empowerment of residents is not limited to the municipalities but communities through the country as they are now managing their own development with the help of central government.

“Sadly, however, some are using this to stifle development in areas they control, arising from a philosophy that people must be told what to do as opposed to being empowered, but people will eventually see through the backwardness of such a policy and begin to reject it,” Minister Bulkan said.

Beware of fanciful promises

With general elections approximately two years away, the communities minister urged residents to be aware of those who would ask for another chance on the basis of fanciful promises. “But if I may suggest, at that critical time you must ask yourselves: which formula you prefer; to be told what to do or to be given the opportunity to work together with the central government to determine what is best for your region? And of course you won’t forget what your streets – if you could have called it that – looked like in 2014. Worse than the Wild West,” he said.

The Potaro-Siparuni Regional Chairman, Bonaventure Fredericks welcomed the move by the government to upgrade Mahdia to a town. In offering his advice, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall said the three elements of a progressive town – are service, success and succession.

“Have a servant attitude – empower your people,” he said while urging them to take ownership of their town by promoting development through effective management. He also urged them to be transparent and accountable in the execution of their functions.

Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally and Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson were among the government officials present. The mayors of Mabaruma, Bartica and Lethem were also present along with 13 Toshaos from across the region and other local and regional administrative officials from across Guyana.

To mark the occasion, President Granger and the minister of communities along with other government and regional officials commissioned the Mahdia Monument. The monument which is made out of granite is built 9ft below the ground and 13ft above, carrying a total of 18 tonnes. It was sourced right in Mahdia.