Johnson, Reifer propel Guyana Jaguars to Super50 final

VEERASAMMY Permaul was rock steady and delivered the crucial winning runs which, together with skipper Leon Johnson and Raymon Reifer’s solid contributions and a decisive match-winning 130-run fourth wicket partnership, propelled Guyana Jaguars to the final of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 competition.

Johnson registered his List A career best score and his maiden century (101) while Reifer continues to shoulder the middle-order responsibilities admirably and fashioned another impressive fifty that help to set up the victory over the Jamaicans in their day-night semi-final encounter at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, last night.

Permaul struck a six and then the winning boundary off the penultimate delivery off Gordon Bryan and sparked wild celebrations among the Guyanese as they registered a nail-biting one wicket victory with only one delivery remaining.

It was a very tense battle but the Guyanese, especially Johnson, Reifer and Permaul, displayed nerves of steel and supreme confidence in their own abilities to surmount all pressure and obstacles.

Guyana finished with 276 for 9 off 49.5 overs while Jamaica’s innings closed at 272 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

At an earlier stage, Guyana Jaguars were uncomfortably placed at 70 for 3 in 11.6 overs, but recovered and gradually whittled down the victory target through the confidence displayed by Johnson and Reifer.

Skipper Johnson surpassed his previous highest list A score of 99, and along with the gutsy Reifer, set the stage for the historic win over the Jamaican Scorpions, whose bowlers lack the sting and penetration to dislodge the determined Guyanese, who would be buoyant and brimming with confidence as they battle for another regional Super50 title.

However, the Barbadian-born franchise player Reifer displayed unflappable powers of concentration and disciplined strokeplay until he was run out for a well-played 68 that contained only one six and two fours off 81 balls received.

The Jaguars suffered another hiccup when Reifer departed with 32 runs still required for victory and a place in the grand final carded for Sunday at the same venue.

Veteran pacer Jerome Taylor was Jamaica’s most penetrative bowler and staged a tremendous fight back with two quick wickets in Anthony Bramble, caught Nkrumah Bonner for 13 and Romario Shepherd, caught by Christopher Lamont for 3. Those wickets caused some concern among the Guyana players and supporters, but Reifer defied everything the Jamaicans aimed at him. The scorecard then read 232 for 6 after 44.1 overs.

The Jamaica Scorpions batted first after winning the toss. With solid contributions from John Campbell 56 (1×6 and 6x4s off 59 balls), Andre McCarthy 36 (1×6 and 2x4s off 54 balls), Nkrumah Bonner 76 not out (1x6s and 5x4s off 64 balls), Dervol Green 32 (1×6 and 1×4 off 41 balls) and Jerome Taylor 28 (5x4s off 14 balls), the Jamaicans amassed a challenging 272 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Clinton Pestano, the Berbice medium pacer, emerged once again as the Guyana Jaguars main strike bowler and finished with three wickets for 56 runs from ten overs. Experienced left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (10-1-42-2), speedster Romario Shepherd (9-0-55-2) and off-spinner Ricardo Adams (8-0-36-1) shared the other wickets. (Brij Parasnath)