Holder would have taken it home, laments Hope

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (CMC) – Shai Hope has pointed to captain Jason Holder’s tragic run-out in the 48th over as the turning point in the second One-Day International against India which finished in a thrilling tie here Wednesday.

In pursuit of 322, West Indies appeared on course for their highest-ever successful run chase in ODIs with Hope and Holder (12) involved in a 57-run, sixth-wicket stand.

However, with 22 runs needed from 17 deliveries, Hope called Holder for a quick single and then changed his mind, leaving his skipper beyond the point of no return.

I’m just disappointed we didn’t get the win. We fought very hard throughout the entire game and I’m just a bit disappointed,” a crestfallen Hope said afterwards.

“We lost wickets at crucial stages, especially Jason there who I believe would have just walked it home but that’s the key when games come down so tight – you’ve got to make sure you have wickets in hand and someone that can finish the game.”

The right-handed Hope stroked an unbeaten 123 from 134 deliveries while Hetmyer slammed 94 from 64 balls, to energise the Windies run chase.

They shared a fourth-wicket stand of 143 which saw the Windies reduce the required run rate to less than six runs per over, to assume control of the match.

But Hetmyer fell in the 32nd over and Rovman Powell (18) followed cheaply, and once Holder was run-out, it left the Windies needing 14 from the last over.

Hope and Ashley Nurse (5) managed to get nine runs from the first five deliveries before Hope slashed the last ball of the match of the game to the point boundary to seal the tie.

“(I wanted to) just get bat on ball, try to hit in the gaps, push hard for twos and get it as close as possible,” Hope said of his plans at the death.

Up against the World number two ODI side, minnows West Indies were written off before the series started but came in for much praise following the tied encounter.

However, Hope said the result had brought him little joy.

“We came here to win, we didn’t come here to compete so it’s just a bit disappointing we didn’t get the win,” he lamented.

West Indies take on India in the third ODI of the five-match series tomorrow in Pune.