Guyana Softball Cup 8 bowls off today

… 24 matches billed for opening day

OVER 20 local and overseas teams will begin the battle for supremacy today when the Guyana Softball Cup 8 bowls off at various venues in Georgetown and on the East Coast of Demerara.

Organised by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), the annual tournament has attracted participation of teams from Florida, New York, Canada and Guyana.

Information from the GFSCA revealed that all the necessary logistics are falling into place and the organisers are confident of a successful tournament.

Twenty-four matches are scheduled for today. Tomorrow the final set of preliminary games will take place along with the semi-finals.

Matches will be played at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Malteenoes, MYO, YMCA, GNIC, TSC, Ogle and Enmore grounds.

The final day of action will start at 10:00hrs with the finals of the Over-45 and Over-50 and conclude with the Open final under floodlights at DCC, Queenstown.

In the 2017 competition, Ariel Speedboat XI defeated Boots All Stars in a closely-fought Open final, while Floodlights XI crushed Regal by nine wickets in the Masters final.

The event, which is organised by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), has grown to become the most popular and well-attended softball cricket competition in Guyana.

While the organisers have not disclosed the financial rewards, Chronicle Sport was informed that a substantial amount will be handed over to the winners and runners-up in all categories.

Three gold pendants in the shape of a cricket bat will also be presented to the Most Valuable Player of the Open, Over-45 and Over-50 categories.