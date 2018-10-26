Chanderpaul receives honorary doctorate from UWI

FORMER Guyana and West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul yesterday collected his honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) St Augustine Campus.

The former middle order batsman, who has amassed a total of 11 867 Test runs in a career spanning 164 matches, was among the persons honoured at the ceremony.

He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD).

Regarded as one of Guyana’s and West Indian cricket’s finest batsmen, Chanderpaul has plied his trade with teams like Derbyshire, Durham, Khulna Royal Bengals, Lancashire and Warwickshire.

In 268 ODIs, the left-hander garnered 8 778 runs at an average of 41.60 with 11 hundreds and 59 half-centuries.

In 384 First-Class games, Chanderpaul plundered 27 498 runs at an average of 53.29 with 77 centuries and 144 half-centuries.