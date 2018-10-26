Buzzing this Weekend

IT’S shaping up to be one packed weekend this one around, with a lot of Halloween parties lined up, so break out those costumes and special effects makeup.

This weekend is also the one where we find out who our Miss India Guyana 2018 queen is going to be among many other activities.

So don’t stay cooped up at home.

Today

The Amateur Astronomers Association of Guyana is hosting a Star Party at the Seawall Band Stand. Share the beauty of the night sky with us. Telescopes will be on display, ready to be used to view the planets, stars and of course the Moon! Observe the spectacular display of the Orion Constellation, the Andromeda Galaxy, and more. Admission: FREE

Bravo Arts is teaming up with the Giftland Mall to bring you “Halloween Fest: Halloween Village and Grand Horror House”. Halloween Village includes spooky games, face painting, spooky treats, costume competition, trick or treating and much more, not to forget the large horror house which is not for the faint of heart.

Tomorrow

The Strip Lounge, Boardroom and the District Ultra Lounge will all come together to give you essence of ancient Japan. Pulse Entertainment presents “Thriller: The Way of the Zen” the sexiest Halloween party. Tickets: $3,000 (General) $8000 (VIP)

The Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central will be hosting a “Fellowship Mixer” at the Promenade Gardens. Join in on the good vibes and enjoy “Pixel Perfect” – a photography and design workshop. Come, network, fellowship and learn about Rotaract and Rotary International.

St Joseph’s High PTA presents, Fair of the Year Soca Rave, Variety Show and After Party at the St Joseph’s High Lawns. Games, face painting, horror house, and well-stocked food and drinks bar. Tickets: $300 ($500 at the gate)

Get ready for the most diverse Comedy Show Ever! It’s Chow Pow Comedy Jam at the Garage Bar and Grill! “So funny it guh hut yuh.” Featuring Chow Pow, Kwasi Ace, Jovinski, Kerwin Clarke, Mark Luke-Edwards and many more. Tell a joke and win a prize. Laff time: 20:00hrs

It’s here, the grand coronation of Miss India Worldwide Guyana 2018 at the Guyana Marriott. See 10 beauties vie for the crown, and a chance to represent their country on the international stage. Tickets: $5,000 (Regular), $15,000 (VIP)

The Georgetown Grand Prix is back at GT Motorsports blazing off at 18:00hrs. Come and witness the best that Guyana has to offer in riveting go-kart action. It’s a clash of the best of the best. Admission: FREE

Are you a saint or are a sinner? Whichever it is get your costumes, come out and celebrate it at “Saints and Sinners” Halloween party at Aura Night Club. Doors open at 21:00hrs. Ladies FREE until 22:00hrs. Complimentary Cocktails for the ladies and Shooters for the men on entrance!

The Guyana Youth and Environment Network presents its annual signature networking event “Cocktails and Conversation” at the Dutch Bottle Cafe. This year`s event will be hosted under the theme ‘Youth safeguarding natural sovereignty’. And there’s a special speed dating aspect of things.

Aracari Hotel and Resort presents the Spookiest Halloween for Kids at Kiskadee Sports Bar and Grill. Come and enjoy a fun-filled day with Bouncy Castle, Trampoline, Face Painting and Food, Snacks and Drinks! Lots of games for the kids. Free Popcorn on entry. Tickets: $500 (Adults free)

Sunday

704 Sports Bar presents “Pizza and Beer” buy one pitcher of draft beer and one 10” pizza and another pitcher of beer free and a serving of chicken tenders at half price.

Morning Drive with DJ Stress presents DJ Stress Boat Cruise from Parika to Supenaam. Featuring 71 Sounds.

Berbice it’s here again the biggest outdoor cooking contest. Digicel presents its 8th Annual Duck Curry Competition at Number 63 Beach Corentyne. Over $800,000 in cash and prizes to be won. Entertainment by Kavita Ramkissoon, Anthony Batson out of Trinidad and Guyana’s own Jumo “Rubber Waist” and the party king DJ Energy. Admission FREE