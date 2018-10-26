$3M injected into second Turbo KO tournament launch

SENIOR football action returns under the Turbo Brand with the launch of the company’s Knockout tournament organised by the Petra organisation.

The second annual Turbo programme, a brand under the Guyana Beverages Inc. (GBI), was launched at the company’s head office at Diamond yesterday.

Over $3M has been tasked for this year’s tournament which begins on November 5 at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground.

This year, the 16-team tournament is anticipated to see stiffer competition since the grand prize money has been increased from $500 000 to $800 000.

In addition, the second-place finishers will pocket $400 000, third $200 000 and fourth $100 000.

Camptown are the defending champions of the tournament and they will see competition from the other 11 teams that were part of the recently-concluded Limacol football tourney along with the Under-20 squads of Elite Clubs – Den Amstel, Fruta Conquerors, Buxton United and Western Tigers.

Present at the launch was co-director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, along with GBI’s representative Samuel Arjune.

Arjune noted that his company was happy with the way the inaugural edition of the competition played out; hence their support for the second edition of the competition.

According to Petra’s Troy Mendonca, the group is committed to the development of the sport, hence the embarking of yet another tournament.

“We will continue to give our support through our relations and our skill set and continue to give support to football in general,” Mendonca added.

The tournament will last eight playing days and is set to conclude on Friday December 7.