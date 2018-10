PALM Court has joined the growing list of sponsors on board with the staging of Guyana Softball Cup 8 which gets underway today at several venues across Georgetown and East Coast, Demerara.

At a simple ceremony, held at the Main Street, Georgetown entity, accountant Tiya Chung handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) vice-president Ramesh Sunich.

Looking on is Sophia Ramphal.