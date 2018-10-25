Mayor to appear before City Hall CoI tomorrow

GEORGETOWN Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King, have been summoned and are scheduled to appear tomorrow and on Monday, respectively, before the Commission of Inquiry into City Hall’s operations, ongoing at the Critchlow Labour College.

Both Chase-Green and King will have numerous questions to answer, the CoI having already heard a number of alarming allegations and accusations about how several matters are being handled at City Hall.

Both King and Chase-Green have repeatedly declared that they had no comment about the proceedings of the CoI, since it began in September. The CoI, being presided over by Chairman, Justice (ret’d) Cecil Kennard, is expected to conclude at the end of the month.

The CoI was ordered by the Local Government Commission (LGC), following levelling of multiple complaints against City Hall.

Over the past few weeks, the CoI has dealt with several complaints from vendors, businesses and other organisations and City Hall staff. One of the biggest revelations of the inquiry was the discovery that City Hall took it upon itself to lease land not belonging to the M&CC. From all indications, this transaction was also wholly conducted by King.

In the transaction handled by the town clerk a company was leased a plot of land for $625,000 a year and paid for three years. However, a representative for the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) later produced documentation showing that NICIL owns the land.

Additionally, based on evidence provided, the inquiry has seen that it is common practice for standard operating procedures to be breached, particularly by King, in the awarding of contracts.

Several businesses testified that they were never given contracts, even though they had at times received payments through arrangements with the town clerk; M&CC Procurement Officer Jacqueline King; and Deputy Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe, testified that these are clear breaches of procedures.

Harry-Munroe particularly stressed that it was impossible for a business to receive payments from the M&CC without a contract being issued. Standing by City Hall, she instead questioned whether the businesses are to be believed.

Several of the businesses complained that they were still owed millions by the MCC; despite the absence of a contract, the businesses had documentation to back their claims.

Some vendors complained of unfair treatment by the MCC, with at least one vendor complaining of having her merchandise being seized and never returned. Another vendor claimed further victimisation by the mayor, after testifying at the CoI.

Staff appeared to complain about their pensions, National Insurance Scheme, PAYE, and union dues deductions not being remitted. There were also complaints pertaining to breaches in proper disciplinary procedures and one particular case of King dismissing a city constable, when he did not have the authority to do so.