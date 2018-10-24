Team Guyana arrive in Suriname for 2018 Guianas Lawn Tennis Tournament

GUYANA’S team arrived in neighbouring Suriname yesterday for the start of the Cup of Guianas Lawn Tennis Championship. They will compete against the hosts (Suriname) and French Guiana in the tournament that runs until Monday, October 29.

The 12-man team and their two coaches will showcase their skills in the U-12, U-14 and U-18 categories as they look to retain their overall title won last year when the tournament was hosted in Guyana.

Hayden Mentore, Rashida Hardy, Ricky Romascindo, and Menikshi Jaikisson will compete in the U-12 category, while in the U-14, Guyana will be represented by Vadeanand Resaul, Saskia Akilah Jones, Jeremiah Kalekyezi, and Nandanee Ramdyhan.

Heimraj Resaul, Afruica Gentle, Viraj Sharma, and Kalyca Fraser are drawn in the U-18 category and will have Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan and Orande Dainty as their coaches.

Last year, at the tournament which was formerly known as the Inter-Guiana Tennis Championship, Guyana were dominant as they copped an unprecedented five gold medals and one silver in the six categories, with Suriname coming in second (five silver and one bronze) while French Guiana took third (one gold and five bronze).

In the final tally Guyana placed first with 29 matches, Suriname 16 matches and 9 matches to French Guiana.

Outstanding performances at the tournament last year came from Jeremiah Kalekyezi and Vadeanand Resaul winning all six matches in the U-14 category. Afruica Gentle and Kalyca Fraser also secured all wins in the Girls’ U-18.