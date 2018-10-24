Man to stand trial in High Court for attempted murder

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Morris Khan was on Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court for attempted murder of Oswald O’Brien.

This ruling was handed down by the Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge against Khan, states that on February 15 2018 at Old Road, Craig, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded O’Brien with intent to commit murder.

Khan was remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he appeared the first time to answer to the charge.

The preliminary trial ended on Tuesday with the magistrate finding that there is sufficient evidence to send the case to the High Court for trial. According to police reports, on the day in question, Khan dealt O’Brien several lashes with a bicycle bar. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.