Dr. Yesu Persaud hailed as visionary entrepreneur

– at launch of UG lecture series in his name

SEVERAL notable figures from the business, political, education and civic societies reflected on the life contributions of Dr. Yesu Persaud on Tuesday at the launching of a new University of Guyana (UG) lecture series in his name.

Hosted at the Pegasus Hotel, the function saw reflections being made on Dr. Persaud’s long and distinguished career in business, civic and philanthropic works.

Dr. Persaud has served in several positions of business and innovation, such as former Executive Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and founder of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED).

He also functioned as Chairman of Guyana Youth Business Trust; Trust Company [Guyana] Limited; BEV Processors Inc; the Private Sector Commission; the Cheddi Jagan Children’s

Fund; the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry Limited; and the Caribbean Council for Europe, among others.

The astute businessman, who was present at the function, turned 90 years old on October 18, 2018 and will on November 10, 2018 be presented with an honorary doctorate by the University of Guyana.

In welcoming the gathering, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UG, Professor Ivelaw Griffith said the event’s theme ‘Dr. Yesu Persaud: A Life of Audacious Authenticity in Business Entrepreneurship and Civic life’, is a fitting one.

He stated that Persaud’s audacity is one the university can and will unapologetically celebrate as an example to students in business and social sciences.

“[We’ve found] an opportunity to let people beyond Georgetown, beyond Guyana… be able to have the recognition of what he has been, and how he has contributed by letting his name and his life and livelihood live beyond one space,” Griffith explained.

DISTINGUISHED SON

Later, addressing Dr. Persaud’s contributions to Guyana through the DDL was Finance Secretary, Dr. Hector Butts who spoke on behalf of the government.

“You’ve placed Guyana on the map as a brand…your contribution has been able to allow Guyana to feel resilient. It has been able to withstand the shocks coming on board through changes in the market. It has been able to say that we’re on the path that permits us to have economic growth and development demonstrated from the fullness of a global company,” Butts remarked.

Meanwhile, representing the business community were Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IPED Ramesh Persaud; CEO of DDL Komal Samaroo; member of the Indian Action Committee Neaz Subhan and former senator of Barbados Maxine McClean.

Ramesh Persaud told the audience of Dr. Persaud’s principles for managing non-profit organisations which now guides IPED in its daily operation.

Some of these he highlighted were: setting a clear mission; electing apolitical and free-serving board of directors; appointing leaders only on their merit; maintaining good records for transparency and accountability; zero tolerance for corruption; and consistent focus on sustainability.

“Good governance and the principles of Dr. Yesu Persaud laid out above certainly contributed to the marketing results of IPED; and we trust that other not-for-profit organisations and NGOs can emulate these principles to achieve similar success,” he stated.

MODEL ENTREPRENEUR

McClean, who is in Guyana as a distinguished visiting professor at the University of Guyana,thanked Dr. Persaud for being a true exemplar of a committed business entrepreneur.

“Dr. Persaud has made a significant contribution to business and indeed the development of Guyana and by extension the Caribbean and beyond,” she said, adding: “His contributions in business, banking, enterprise development, public service and, of course, philanthropy, clearly demonstrates his business acumen and civil consciousness…anyone seeking to understand what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur need only to study the life and achievements of Dr. Persaud.”

Samaroo spoke later on Dr. Persaud’s corporate restructuring; his people focus and his growth strategies that were responsible for DDL’s success in the formative 10 years after nationalisation.

During his years working alongside Dr. Persaud, Samaroo said he came to know him as a “people-centred leader” and a visionary who took care of his employees.

“He was an innovative leader. He looked to do old things the new way and looked at how we could use our old skills to do new things. He was a results-focused person…. above all, I think he has a contagious, positive, ‘can do’ attitude where failure is not an option,” he said.

Meanwhile, Persaud’s impact also stretched across to international regions with remarks coming, too, from broadcaster, novelist, poet and academic, Professor David Dabydeen.

“Through you philanthropy you’ve made an indelible mark on Guyanese society and the businesses you have created and improved the lives of thousands of deserving people,” he said.

Reading a statement on behalf of Caribbean-born writer Ian McDonald, was Professor Paloma Mohammed, who coincided with previous remarks, stating:

“I think you have a great portrait of a man; a great and a successful businessman and entrepreneur; a man whose integrity is unquestioned; selfless service for the good of the country and a concern and care for the less considerate in our society.”

Remarks came too from Pro Chancellor Major General (Ret’d) Joe Singh; CEO of Mings Products and Services Limited, Stanley Ming; Special Assistant to the Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Eric Phillips, and others.

In appreciation of Dr. Persaud, a mini-exhibition on his life was put on display outside the conference hall. The exhibition featured literature, photographs and other information for visitors to view.