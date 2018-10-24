Clear Waters, RUBIS embrace Guyana Softball Cup 8

GUYANA Softball Cup 8 is just a matter of days away, but corporate support continues to roll in for the October 26-28 event.

International Pharmaceutical Agency, through its Clear Waters brand, has once again renewed its partnership with the organisers, the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association.

Floodlights member Ricky Deonarain, who received the sponsorship, said the association is indeed grateful for the support of the company. He said the contribution will go a far way in making the event a success.

Speaking on behalf of Clear Waters, representative Nigel Bissu said the entity’s partnership with the organisers has proved dividends over the years. He wished the organisers and teams well and committed Clear Waters’ support for the tournament in years to come.

Also on board with the organisers is RUBiS, whose official sealed the partnership with a handshake at the Vlissengen Road fuel station. Deonarain expressed gratitude to the company for once again embracing the leading softball tournament in Guyana.

RUBiS has always had a noticeable presence on the final day of the tournament, as its staffers would usually distribute branded products to patrons.

Teams from Guyana, New York, Canada and Florida will converge on Guyana on the weekend of October 26-28 to compete for softball supremacy in the Americas.

Once again, the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association is promising an action-packed and competitive tournament.

The category finals would take place on October 28 at the Demerara Cricket Club, starting at 10:00hrs and concluding with the Open final under floodlights.