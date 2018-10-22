Wakenaam farmer succumbs to snake bite

A cash-crop farmer from the Essequibo River island of Wakenaam died after he was bitten by a snake on his farm.

Dead is Jaichand aka ” Guana” who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) after he was bitten by the snake on Thursday last while in the backdam.

He was rescued by relatives who rushed him to the regional cottage hospital at Wakenaam soon after the incident.He was later transferred to GPHC.

According to a close friend, Jaichand and his relatives were told that there was a shortage of antivenom treatments at the Wakenaam hospital. When the man was taken to the GPHC it was too late.

Jaichand leaves to mourn his wife and children.

There have been several instances at Wakenaam where persons lost their loved ones who succumbed to snake bites.

In 2014 Deomattie Deodat, a mother of two, was bitten by a labaria in her poultry pen. She died shortly after.

Residents on the island are calling on the Minister of Public Health to ensure requisite treatment for snake bite is made available at the Wakenaam hospital. (Indrawattie Natram)