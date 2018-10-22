Trinidad and Tobago braces for more rains

(Newsday/CMC/Sunday Express) — THERE will be no let-up yet in the unusual weather conditions which brought chaos and destruction to Trinidad and Tobago over the past few days. The Meteorological Service is warning the country to brace for more rain and flooding until 18:00hrs on Tuesday.

While widespread flooding has so far been confined largely to the eastern and central regions of Trinidad, the Met Office is warning residents in areas not yet affected to plan an emergency response to safeguard their lives and properties.

The Met Office said the active ITCZ will continue to produce intermittent periods of rain or showers or thunderstorms until Tuesday. This could lead to flash flooding and exacerbate the existing riverine flooding. It said the showers may be heavy or torrential at times and produce damaging gusty winds.

With the increase rainfall on saturated soil, landslips are also likely in areas prone to them.

The Met Office warned that preparations to protect life, livelihood and property especially by those who live in the Caroni River Basin, should be “rushed to completion immediately” if not completed as yet.

“Be on the alert for rising river levels and possible overspill. Do not take unnecessary risks. There is a very high potential for major damage to property and infrastructure and for multiple lives to be lost.”

Meanwhile, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was felt in sections of the twin island republic on Sunday afternoon.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine campus reported that the tremor was felt at 12:35pm (local time) had a depth of 80 kilometres and was located at Latitude: 11.51N and Longitude: 60.12W.

In the twin island republic it was felt 78 km NE of Scarborough, 161 km NE of Arima and 181 km NE of Port of Spain. There have been no reports of injuries or damages, according to a CMC news article.

The Sunday Express has reported that the very best of the people of Trinidad has emerged over the weekend.

The flood that caused misery for thousands is being replaced by a flood of caring people who are rallying to provide for those hardest hit.

Citizens are opening their doors to the homeless, providing hot meals, donating food, beds, clothes, and coming into the flood-stricken areas in east, north and central Trinidad in trucks and boats to rescue trapped people.

Navin Kalpoo of Kalpoo Tours is using his powered-engine boat to get to stranded families today.

Kalpoo said: “I was brought up in a culture and atmosphere to help others when they are in need. Seeing the devastation this flood caused and how many people affected, we could not simply sit back and look on, we had to act.

“We used boats yesterday (Saturday) and today (Sunday) we will deliver donated items especially to those people in rural communities who couldn’t really get assistance before because of the high floodwaters.

“I think what other people are doing now and that seeing how many are offering to help, it’s like a ripple effect to kindness. No one asked for this disaster but it happened and we have to help and this is what is means to share that Trini spirit,” said Kalpoo.

He said people willing to help should not wait for an invitation to do so, nor should they wait to act after observing what the Government is doing.

In south Trinidad, which was spared the worst of the bad weather and floods, organisations and groups are gathering items for donation.

Donations such as canned foods, beverages, mattresses, pillows, clothing, tarpaulins, first aid supplies and cleaning supplies can be donated.

Employee at Roopnarine Hardware Limited Gopal Maharaj said one of the ways in which the company is helping people is through using two of its trucks to aid people trapped by floods.

Maharaj said more trucks were to be used yesterday as there were many people who were still trapped in their homes and were in need of being helped.

And, if your vehicle was damaged by the recent floods, Ace Automotive is offering to do the repairs free.

As a means of giving back to those affected by the floods, Anil Hosein, owner of Ace Automotive in Chaguanas said that given this was a national disaster, many people would have already incurred high cost of living. He wanted to help ease the burdens of those struggling by offering free mechanical and electrical works for vehicles as this was his way of helping.

Also, T&TEC is continuing its restoration efforts countrywide with electricity supply being restored to a number of areas, via a mobile substation.