Suspected bandit shot in robbery attempt at Bourda Market

A 21-year-old resident of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, has been hospitalised after he was shot by a private security guard following an attempted robbery at Bourda Market at about 02:10hrs on Sunday.

Two other suspected bandits who were his accomplices were arrested. They were identified as a 34-year-old of Nelson Street, Mocha, E.B.D. and a 23-year-old of Pike Street, Kitty.

Reports indicate that the security guard was manning the Bourda Market businesses and was armed with a licensed shotgun, when he observed three men between Robb Street and North Road acting in a suspicious manner.

As he was approaching the men, one of the suspects reportedly whipped out a handgun and pointed same at the guard, who instinctively discharged his weapon several times at the gunman.

The bandit identified as a miner collapsed a short distance away and an unlicensed .32 pistol with six live matching rounds were retrieved from next to him. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and is said to be in a stable condition.

The police said an investigation has been launched and a Route 40 minibus, which is believed to have transported the men, has been detained.