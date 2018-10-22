Seventh Annual Payless Variety 11-Race Cycling Meet set for Saturday

THE Seventh annual Payless Variety Store 11-Race Cycling meet will be held at the inner circuit of the National Park on Saturday, October 27.

The defending champion of the feature Schoolboys and Invitational 35-lap event is Geron Williams, who won that race in a record time of one hour, 12 minutes and 35.42 seconds.

Last year’s winner of the 10-lap race for Juveniles was Curtis Dey, who clocked 26 minutes, 37.59 seconds.

The Veterans Over-50, 5-lap race was won by Linden Blackman while the U-50 race was won by Ian Jackson.

Jonathan Ramsuchit was the winner of the 3-lap Boys and Girls 12-14 year-old race and Nigel Jacobs copped the 5-lap Mountain Bike event.

Jared Barrington won the two-lap BMX Boys 6-9 event and Joheme Henry won the BMX Boys 9-12 race.

A representative from Payless Variety Store will be present at the presentation ceremony.