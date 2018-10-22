Ramesh Narine earns Fly Jamaica trophy

VETERAN softball stalwart Ramesh Narine’s exploits in the game continue unabated. During Sunday’s presentation ceremony of the second Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup, organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL), Narine, who represented Mike’s Wellman in the Masters category, collected the prize for the batsman with the highest score.

The Essequibo-born Narine smashed a brilliant 137 on the opening day of the tournament last Friday and followed it up with 80 in the second round.

Here, Narine (left) receives his trophy from Fly Jamaica Toronto representative, Edward VanLuien.

Fly Jamaica has been one of the proud sponsors of the GSCL since the tournament started last year and has pledged to continue doing so in the future. Also on hand to witness the day’s finals was Fly Jamaica Commercial Manager, Carl Bowen.