Mahdia to become town on Thursday

PRESIDENT David Granger will officially declare Mahdia a town this Thursday.

Ahead of the official declaration, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Communities and the residents of Mahdia, is making preparations for the historic event.

Mahdia, situated in the Potaro-Siparuni region, will be the 10th town to be established in Guyana.

Attending the grand declaration ceremony along with the President, will be ministers of government, mayors and deputy mayors from the other municipalities, toshaos and regional councillors from within the Potaro-Siparuni region. A monument is also being erected to mark the historic event.

Mahdia joins Georgetown, Linden, New Amsterdam, Anna Regina, Corriverton, Rose Hall, Bartica, Lethem and Mabaruma with township status.

President Granger, during his recent address in the Parliament of Guyana, underscored the importance of local democracy. He said his government is proud to have restored local democracy on March 18, 2016 after a 22-year hiatus. “Those historic Local Government Elections have created a democratic dividend. Municipalities, including the newly created towns Bartica, Lethem, Mabaruma and, more recently, Mahdia and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, are being energised and revitalised. Residents are taking a greater interest in the well-being and development of their communities,” the President told the Parliament.

He noted that the Communities Ministry is supporting the work of local democratic organs.

“Your government will ensure that respect is paid to local democratic organs and that we will strengthen their capacity to deliver effective and efficient public services. The first National Conference of Local Democratic Organs (NCLDO), held in June 2018, was aimed at fostering cooperation and collaboration between and among local democratic organs; and with regional administrations and the central government,” he further stated.

Mahdia’s declaration as a town is happening at a time when the country is preparing for the holding of Local Government Elections (LGEs) billed for November 12, across 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs).