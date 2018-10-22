Christianburg/Wismar demolishes Marian Academy 12-0

IT was goals galore when Wismar/Christianburg Secondary School met Marian Academy in the ongoing GUYOIL Tradewind Tankers School Football League.

Randy Pickering and Tyrese Lewis were the line leaders as they scored four each of the side’s 12-0 drubbing of the Georgetown-based side.

Pickering had goals in the 26th,27th ,61st and 68th while Tyrese Lewis struck in the 11th, 43 rd, 45th and 47th. The duo made Andre Mayers’ hat trick (16th,48th and 58th) seem paltry while George Stephens 27th minute strike iced the cake.

In the opening game of the day, Uitvlugt beat off Bishops High 3-1. Rueben Dainty (19th and 30th) and Anthony Benn (50th) were the scorers for the West Demerara side with Malachi Richards scoring in the 53rd for the Georgetown side.

Vergenoegen were also winners against Georgetown-based Queens College 5-3. The West Demerara side had Rivaldo Smith (14th) and Ronaldo Macey (15th) scoring back-to-back goals with Brentol Bobb’s brace (24th and 50th) and Jomar Levan (60th) rounding out the five goals. Queens College had a double from Darra Thomas (47th and 58th) and one from Ronneil Lord (42nd).

The final match of the afternoon had Lodge Secondary beating Charlestown 5-1, thanks to a double from Rickie Stewart (4th and 12th) and a hat-trick from Dorwin George in the 62nd, 63rd and 70th, while Charlestown had Isaiah Moore (20th) on target.