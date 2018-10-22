Blairmont Blazers lift West Berbice Magic Moments T20 title

BLAIRMONT Blazers produced an excellent all-round effort to capture the West Berbice Magic Moments T/20 title on Sunday last, after they whipped hosts, Cotton Tree Die Hard, by 70 runs.

The victory was the second title for Blairmont for the year, after winning the Elizabeth Styles Under-21 title.

Blairmont won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 215-5 from their allotted overs and then limiting Cotton Tree to 145 all out in 15.4 overs. The victory was made possible through half centuries from openers, Zameer Nasser and Javed Karim, followed by a four-wicket haul from Seon Glasgow.

Nasser made an unbeaten 39-ball 81, with four fours and eight sixes while Karim hit 54 off 34 balls. Kevin Jawahir supported with 34. Roshan Gafoor and Waqar Hassan claimed 2-39 and 2-40 respectively for the hosts.

In reply, Pooran Persaud (39), Nick Ramsaroop (25) and Narshad Gafoor (25), made fighting knocks.

Glasgow claimed 4-31 while Jawahir and skipper Shabeer Baksh took two wickets apiece.

Earlier in the day, No. 5 Monnedderlust defeated Bush Lot Rising Stars by four wickets to take home the third place spot.

Meanwhile, the BCB congratulated the Blairmont Cricket Club on a well-deserved victory. Blairmont Blazers joins No. 48, Young Warriors and Rose Hall Town Bakewell as the four Magic Moments champions.