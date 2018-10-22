 Benjamin donates BMX and track bike to two secondary schools on the Corentyne.

WINSTON. S. Churchill stated, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give”. At a simple yet pleasing ceremony held recently at Benjamin Sports store which is located Lot 220 Courtland Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Former national cyclist Wilbert Benjamin willingly accepted the pleads of two Secondary schools on the Corentyne by donating a spanking New BMX bike to Corentyne Comprehensive High and a sleek looking Black Track Bike adorned with his brand (Benjie) to Central Corentyne Secondary.

Benjamin being a former student of Corentyne Comprehensive High made good of the request to his Alma Mater.

Present at the presentation was Samlall Rabindranauth teacher of Corentyne Comprehensive High who indicated to the media that the school will be hosting a grand School Raffle which was drawn on yesterday at the School’s auditorium.

Head Teacher of Corentyne Comprehensive Nirmala Somwaru reached out to the former cyclist for a BMX bicycle which will go towards the second prize of their Raffle.

In the second presentation, teacher of Central Corentyne Secondary Cleon Smartt offered words of appreciation to Benjamin for such a timely gift.

Smartt mentioned, “first of all thanks to Mr Benjamin, the bike will be needed for the Central Corentyne Branch for its upcoming Inter Branch Championship, we will seek to utilise it with care and hope with such a donation at this time we can gain some added points that will allow us to go close if not win the Champion of Champion Championship at our Inter Branch sports this week.

Benjamin, who resides overseas, is a businessman both at home in Guyana and in his adopted country, Canada. He has made several other donations to outstanding athletes on the Corentyne.