Time to get with the programme

– and become more business-oriented, President urges Region 9

AS Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) celebrated the second annual Regional Agricultural and Commercial Expo (RACE), President David Granger has challenged residents to be more business-minded.

“This is not a dream. Development is not only for foreigners; development is for you. You can be rich, because you come from a rich region,” he told patrons gathered at the Lethem Municipal Market for the opening ceremony, which saw in attendance Ministers of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Mr Sydney Allicock, Ms Valerie Garrido-Lowe, and Minister of Social Protection, Ms Amna Ally.

He said that while for years Guyana has been exporting raw rice, sugar, timber and gold, it now needs to up its game and expand its efforts into manufacturing.

“The rich countries are the ones who manufacture and process; and the poor countries are the ones which produce the raw materials,” he said, adding:

“And as long as you continue to simply produce raw materials for export, you will remain poor.

“After decades, we must be able to move production forward by adding value, so that rather than just producing raw logs, decide to produce furniture for your schools and your homes.”

He, however, reminded his audience that in order for these efforts to be sustainable and successful, there must be cooperation at all levels of government and society, and that, that cooperation must be guided by quality leadership.

Addressing the region’s residents in particular, the president noted their genuine efforts, especially on the part of youths and women, to produce commodities for their markets.

And with this in mind, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all citizens, despite their location, are provided equal access to development.

“We will do everything possible to help the regional chambers to remove obstacles and to facilitate business,” he promised.

THE ‘RACE’ INITIATIVE

He further highlighted the importance of the RACE initiative and education by stating that when people know their products, they are better able to prepare them and see them being sold.

“When you bottle your honey; when you bottle your casareep; when you package your cassava bread or your cashew nutbutter or any other product, people will ask you about phytosanitary standards,”the president said, adding:

“They want to make sure that the product you’re selling them is sanitary; it is sealed, and it can last a long time without deteriorating.

And you can only do that if you have some form of education.”

RACE, the President said, is now spreading its wings to other regions, as farmers countrywide have begun to recognise the usefulness and benefits of the initiative.

Addressing other areas, he urged the Rupununi locals to be more business-minded; to utilise more eco-friendly ways to generate energy; and to pursue self employment and ensure that children receive education.

Speaking to the latter issue, President Granger said: “Education is the most important thing that a child can experience. I don’t want to hear about children dropping out; we are working hard to improve the quality of education.

“I don’t want to hear about children going to Bonfim or going to Boa Vista and working as stewardesses in restaurants; I want to see people staying here and opening enterprises that are profitable to themselves and their communities. But to do that, they must go to school.”

Minister Allicock, who spoke on the negative effects of climate change, said that RACE can locally serve as a positive promotion for food security.

He expressed his gratitude for being a part of a government that understands the challenges of the region and which is continuously working towards improvement.

In this regard, he encouraged the residents of Region Nine and those who came from farther afield, to continue putting forward their recommendations and engaging the different government ministries in the interest of their development.

NEED FOR UNITY

Touching on the need for unity if one is to achieve the good life they long for, Minister Allicock said:

“We cannot do this alone; we have to work in partnership; and that is why the coalition is so important; to allow each and every Guyanese to benefit from what all Guyanese need: a good life.

“And a good life would only come by supporting the vision of the great leader of this country and endorsing what he has started.

“He started this RACE for all of us; not for only for one group of people or one party, but for all Guyanese.”

RACE was first introduced in 2017 by President Granger to promote agricultural development, and to encourage citizens, including those in the hinterland, to better advertise their products.

The exposition is part of Agriculture Month activities and coincides with the ongoing Lethem Town Week, which began last Sunday.

Several farmers and groups turned out to showcase some of the Rupununi’s finest products such as honey, peanuts, peppers, wine, and casareep.

There were also arts and craft and livestock animals on display, along with information booths from various government, agriculture, business and education agencies.