PRESIDENT David Granger on Wednesday assured that his government is committed to total security reform here, noting that despite the challenges within the police and prison systems, there is great resolve to make the country safer.

In his address to the parliament, President Granger said the security of citizens is paramount and that his government is reforming the security sector to ensure safer communities and to protect investments. “We do not underestimate the seriousness of the public security challenges which we face but, equally, no one should underrate our resolve to make our country safer,” the Guyanese Leader told the House.

He said the security sector has not yet fully recovered from the damage done during the period which he has code-named ‘The Troubles’. “Your government is committed, through security sector reform, to restore integrity to the police force. Security sector reform, with the support of the United Kingdom, has started. A new Force directorate, established in accordance with the constitution, is in place. A new Commissioner of Police with four deputy commissioners have been appointed. Police administration is being decentralised with the alignment of divisional boundaries to regional boundaries. The Commissioner and his team will be given the support to correct the abuses which have hitherto afflicted the Force,” President Granger said.

He said his government has committed, thus far, close to $1.7 billion dollars for the construction, refurbishment and renovation of police stations, in order to provide a comfortable working environment for policemen and policewomen, to improve services to citizens and increase crime-prevention capabilities. “The Force is being retooled with equipment and vehicles, some of which are being provided by friendly governments such as the People’s Republic of China.”

Management of prisons

Meanwhile, amid the challenges within the prison system, with three inmates breaking out earlier this week, President Granger said security sector reform extends to the management of the prisons, noting that “our prison system has become unstable because of past failures to implement security sector reforms in a timely and comprehensive manner.” “Your government is transforming the prison system from being primarily penal institutions to one that is correctional in character. We will promote successful offender reintegration into society and rebuild public trust in the Guyana Prison Service.” The President said work will continue, in 2019, to improve prison management, noting that the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and the reconstruction of the Georgetown Prison will reduce overcrowding and improve prison safety.

CoI for piracy attack

Turning his attention to sea piracy, the President said his administration will work to ensure security and safety on both land and sea. “We will launch a Commission of Inquiry into the tragic incidents which occurred in Surinamese waters during the period 27-28 April, 2018, and again on 3rd May, 2018, when our fisherfolk were attacked and some of them murdered.”

During April-May this year, two separate attacks took place against five Suriname-registered fishing vessels, both with some 25 crew members, mostly Guyanese. Nine fishermen survived the grisly, gruesome blood-bath; 12 are still missing, and are presumed dead. The alleged mastermind, 43-year-old Primnauth Persaud, called “Sinbad” of Cromarty Village, and his co-accused, Nakool Manohar, popularly known as “Fyah” of Number 43 Village, have since been charged with two counts of murder for allegedly killing fishermen Mahesh Sarjoo and Tillacknauth Mohabir during a piracy attack in Suriname earlier this year.

The men had appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court. The charge stated that between April 26 and May 3, at sea, they allegedly murdered Tillacknauth and Sarjoo during the course or furtherance of a robbery. A week before the duo appeared in court, 19-year-old Alexander DenHart, called “Shame Face,” appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was not required to answer to the charge. Particulars of that charge allege that between April 26 and May 3, 2018, while in Guyana’s territorial waters, DenHart murdered Tillacknauth Mahabir, called “Caiman”, who was on a vessel that was robbed.

President Granger, days after the attacks, had described it as a massacre. Subsequently, he declared a national day of mourning for the victims.

Immigration and citizenship

In the area of citizenship, the President told the House that government is relieving citizens, who live outside of Georgetown, of the frustration and high costs associated with obtaining passports. He said the service at the Central Passport Office in Georgetown is now more people-friendly and efficient, noting that the Department of Citizenship is decentralising the service in order to make it more accessible to persons residing outside of the city. “Passport offices have been established at New Amsterdam and Linden. We will establish additional offices in Anna Regina, Bartica and Lethem.”

He said the Department of Citizenship, also, has been integrally involved in addressing the influx of migrants from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. In a supplementary paper tabled on Thursday, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan had requested some $4.8M to meet expenditure for providing relief supplies to Venezuelan migrants in Regions One, Seven and Nine. “The crisis in that country (Venezuela) has created challenges for our small state and has led to an estimated 2,500 Venezuelan migrants seeking refuge, mainly in our frontier communities,” President Granger said.

He said government will provide, within its means, humanitarian assistance, including food and medical treatment and temporary settlement to these migrants. He noted, too, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with the Department of Citizenship and the Ministry of Public Security on the development of new procedures whereby Venezuelan migrants, including undocumented migrants entering Guyana, would be registered and issued with a three-month permit of stay which could be further extended.

Legislative agenda

In his address, President Granger also spoke of his government’s legislative agenda for 2019. Among the bills to be brought to the house include: the Public Debt Management Bill, addressing reforms of the country’s procurement system, as well as for improved expenditure planning, management and execution of the public sector investment programme. This, the President said, will be introduced to ensure improvements in Guyana’s financial management.

Additionally, he mentioned the Natural Resource Fund Bill will be introduced. The Bill will place the administration of the Fund under the Bank of Guyana and will require parliamentary approval for withdrawals. The Mining Act and its Regulations are being comprehensively overhauled to ensure that mining is better regulated to ensure safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability, the Head of Sate said, noting that the Mining (Amendment) Bill and its companion regulations will be introduced in the National Assembly in the first quarter of 2019. Amendments will also be tabled in respect of the Guyana Gold Board Act and its regulations. New regulations to reduce the use of mercury in the mining sector and to ensure better environmental practices on land and water resources will be introduced in 2019.

The Judicial Review Bill, aimed at providing the courts with gatekeeping functions to distinguish between frivolous and vexatious applications will also be tabled as well as an Intellectual Property Rights Bill to upgrade Guyana’s intellectual property rights legislation. The Integrity Commission (Amendment) Bill will amend the schedule of declarants so as to more accurately reflect today’s range of senior public officers.