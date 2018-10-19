SUZUKI Factory rider confirmed for Team Mohamed’s Enterprise

SUZUKI Factory rider Richard Cooper will join team Mohamed’s Enterprise ahead of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sport’s Club’s (GMR&SC) Ignite race meet.

Chronicle Sport confirmed yesterday the Briton, who lives in Nottingham will pilot Team Mohamed’s Supersport 1000 Yamaha R1.

According to a statement from the team, “We are pleased to have acquired the services of the seventh and final race winner of the Bennetts British Superbike Racing series (BSB) Mr Richard Cooper.”

“Coops, as he is nicknamed, will ride alongside the Truelove brothers Matt and Harry for the final leg of the GMR&SC Ignite race meet, set for November 10 and 11.”

“Our aim is to have the rider try and better the circuit record set in 2016 by Matt which still stands at a 33.3,” the statement continued.

The 35-year-old, who just completed the season with the Buildbase Suzuki team, is the runner-up in the British National Superstock 1000 Championship 2017.

Meanwhile the GMR&SC’s Ignite will form the basis for the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018.

The sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Optical, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts, Mobil1 and KGM Security Service