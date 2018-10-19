Spain honours Brian Tiwari

LOCAL businessman Brian ‘BK’ Tiwari was awarded with the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Civil Merit, a national award of the Kingdom of Spain, on Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel.

The award was presented for the first time to a citizen of Guyana on Guyanese soil. It was proclaimed by the King of Spain, Felipe VI on December 6, 2017.

Part of the proclamation reads: “… In recognition of the merits and qualities possessed by Mr. Brian Tiwari, bestows upon him the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Civil Merit. He is thus granted the orders, distinctions and usage of insignias he is entitled in accordance with the statutes.”

Brian Tiwari is honorary consul of the local consulate of the Kingdom of Spain. To this end, Spanish Ambassador to Guyana, Javier Maria Carbajosa Sanchez, said “When you don’t have a career consul in a city, it is extremely difficult to find the right person to represent your country.”

He, however, ascertained that Tiwari has been a good friend to the Spanish nation and has illustrated the integrity and virtue which serves to promote the interests of the nation.

Cognisant of Tiwari’s role in improving bilateral relations between Guyana and Spain, Sanchez said, “Few things in life [are] more satisfying that publicly acknowledging the merits of someone who has been doing such a splendid job on behalf of Spain.”

He added: “Spain and Guyana have excellent relationships and I think it is only fair to underline that your work here has been important in this moment of where Guyana sees bright development ahead and certainly Spain wants to be part of the future of brilliant Guyana,” he related.

Tiwari, giving his remarks, shared his joy at receiving the award. The local businessman also highlighted that he is happy to be part of the process of cementing the relations between Guyana and Spain, not only culturally, but in the area of oil exploration through Repsol, an integrated global energy company based in Madrid, Spain.

“It is my hope that other Spanish companies will be encouraged to come to Guyana to discuss the tourism, agriculture and commercial sectors,” Tiwari said.