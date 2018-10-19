New track layout unlikely for Ignite

THE motor racing circle has been abuzz with rumour that a track layout is in store for the sport, but racers will have to wait a while longer.

A source close to the GMR&SC confirmed that the new layout, while undergoing construction daily, will not be ready for the November race meet, dubbed Ignite.

Many drivers and riders both abroad and local have been querying the new layout which the source said will not be usable for the November 10 and 11 race meet.

GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed confirmed this news, adding that while the actual track might be finished there are still other things that need to be completed.

“Yes, we (GMR&SC) have been getting calls regarding the layout of the new track but it will not be in use for the November Ignite race meet,” Mohamed confirmed.

He continued, “At the moment, the guys are working on it daily and it is estimated that we will make significant progress towards it by the November meet but there are still curbs and other things that need to be installed.”

“I can say that we will have it ready for the start of the 2018 circuit racing season so the guys here can get a feel of it. That’s something we are realistically aiming for and I think we will get it.”

Ignite, which is expected to feature competition from Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados as well as Europe, Canada and the United States, will see the culmination of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).

It will feature Groups 1-5 cars as well as Superstock bikes and the SR3 Radicals along with the local Street and Sport Tuner classes, the Choke Starlet Cup and the Road Bike class.