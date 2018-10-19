Local Designer to showcase at Suriname fashion week

Local designer Mark Junor is set to debut his newest collection “She Killed Death” at Suriname Fashion next week, which runs from October 23-28.

The line consists of eight pieces, comprising a mix of high fashion contour, prints, black, blue and white with a hint of red. Junor says the line pays homage to his female loved ones.

“She killed death is me saying thank you to my mom, sister, grandmother aunt, and female in general. Females are superheroes, especially those that fight to make ends meet for their kids, single mothers or mothers in an abusive relationship but can’t leave because of their kids,” he declared.

This will not be the first time that Junor has showcased designs overseas, but will be the first time that he will be displaying an entire line at a fashion show outside of Guyana. And of course, he’s super excited to make this next step in his designing career.

“I am not nervous but I am nervously excited to see how people would react to my work. But I am humbled by this opportunity, and forever will be,” the 24-year-old expressed.

Junor decided to showcase at the event after attending the Fashion Week last year and getting a chance to see what the platform had to offer.

Though still young and up and coming, Junor has been making a lot of traction on the local scene, and his brand “Kramronuj Designs” continues to develop, turning heads, and piquing interest. Showcasing beyond Guyana’s borders is a goal he’s been continually working on since he first began designing in 2013.

Junor most recently collaborated with local model, Onesha Huston, to design her evening gown for a pageant – the Miss Venus Model Caribbean 2018 – in Anguilla. His design went on to win best evening wear, and Hutson finished second runner-up for her part.