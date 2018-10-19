Hemraj signs with Cricket Zone USA

CHANDRAPAUL Hemraj, West Indies latest ODI find, sealed a one-year sponsorship deal with global sports brand Adidas India.

The Guyanese left-hander, who is with the West Indies ODI team in India, will proudly display the company’s logo on his gear for the next 12 months.

The deal was made possible by Cricket Zone USA, a major dealer for Adidas Cricket in North America.

Hemraj announced the partnership on social media on Thursday, stating, “Happy to sign with Adidas for the next year! Good stuff! @Ravi Etwaroo @cricketzoneusa”

Hemraj, opening the batting for Guyana Jaguars, scored his maiden List A hundred in the Super50, a day after learning of his call-up to the West Indies ODI squad to India.