Defending champs in quest of semi-final spots in PM T/20 Cup

… Centuries for Hussain, Williams and Malone

By Frederick Halley

DEFENDING champions Ariel Speedboat and Regal Masters were in sight of semi-final berths at the end of the first day of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which got underway yesterday with matches at several venues across Georgetown.

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL)-organised tournament, which attracted teams from New York, Canada and Florida, saw both Ariel Speedboat and Regal Masters play unbeaten in the Open and Maters category respectively.

Boots All Stars and Bartica All Stars were also making their presence felt. Boots registered convincing wins over the much-touted SVC All Stars, who captured the New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) crown in July and made light work of Success All Stars, whipping the East Coast-based side by the wide margin of 130 runs at the Police Sports Club ground.

Led by a swashbuckling unbeaten 159 from Wazir Hussain, Ariel Speedboat piled up a huge 280 for three in their opening encounter versus Farm.

The left-handed opener’s knock was spiced with 17 sixes and seven fours as he thrashed the hapless Farm bowlers to all parts of the Everest ground. L. Marks supported with 51 not out which included seven sixes and two fours.

Farm were limited to 175 for nine in their allotted 20 overs with Shawn Thomas (41) and Sheldon Adams (40) being the principal scorers.

Facing DS 18 in their second game, Ariel Speedboat rattled up 238 for eight with L. Marks (61), A. Bharat (41) and G. Singh (37) being among the runs. DS 18 were shut out for 103 in 15.2 overs with K. Singh claiming four for 15.

DS 18 had earlier defeated Hill Foot Vipers by nine wickets in a one-sided affair, rushing to 145 for one in 8.4 overs, after Hill Foot had reached 144 for nine in 20 overs. DS 18’s S. Alexander blasted nine sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 75.

Taking first strike against SVC, Boots reached 200 for nine in their allotted 20 overs with Vishal Phillips (43) and Balram Samaroo (33) being the main scorers. SVC were routed for 125 in 16.3 overs with Khemraj Dindial grabbing three for 19.

In the second game, it was the David Williams show, with the youthful batsman blasting 17 sixes and two fours in a blistering 120 as Boots made 253 for six in 20 overs. Success managed 113 all out in 15.2 overs with Johnattan Fernandez grabbing four for 25.

Bartica All Stars, on the other hand, created quite a stir by whipping Enterprise Rebels by 63 runs and Hill Foot Vipers by four wickets. Batting first, Bartica All Stars made 152 all out in 19 overs and followed it up by bowling out Enterprise – including Guyana and West Indies Under-19 player Bashkar Yadram for a paltry 89.

Set a challenging 179 for victory, after Hill Foot Vipers were dismissed for 178, Bartica All Stars reached 179 for six in 19.4 overs with Andrew Simon and Frankie Sookraj hitting 65 and 44 respectively. A. Mohabir had earlier slammed seven sixes and nine fours in a losing cause in his top-score of 94 for Hill Foot.

After losing their first game to Corriverton, Regal All Stars remained in contention for a semi-final spot with a decisive victory over SVC All Stars, SVC All Stars batted first and made 168 all out in 19.5 overs V, Surujpaul hitting 89. Ron Ramnauth took three for 11 and Delroy Perreira three for 49.

Patrick Rooplall smote seven sixes and a four in his 75 and Marvin Babb 44, as Regal All Stars got to the required total in 17.2 overs.

Regal Masters started their defence with a victory over Fisherman’s All Stars. After limiting Fisherman to 132 for eight, Regal Masters reached the target in 18.2 overs with Eon Abel hitting 56 (2×6, 5×4) and Mahendra Hardyal 24.

In their second encounter, Regal Masters trounced Enterprise by nine wickets, racing to 152 for one in a mere 8.1 overs, replying to Enterprise’s 151 all out. Eric Thomas scored 56 not out while Abel hit 46.

Fisherman’s Ramo Malone was the other century-maker at the MYO ground, his unbeaten 127 carrying his team to 282 for five. His innings included 13 sixes and eight fours. Sunrise Masters replied with 184 all out.

In other Masters games, Ontario Masters Softball International (OMSI) Jai Singh hit a boundary-studded 90 at DCC in a losing cause as his team went down to Parika Defenders. His innings contained 10 sixes and three fours but he received little support as OMSI were dismissed for 152 in pursuit of 189 for victory. OMSI had earlier lost to Albion Masters at the same venue.

Lloyd Rooplall (90) and Ramesh (80) were also among the runs for Mike’s Wellman who won from Parika Defenders.