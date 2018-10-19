Courts Pee Wee Football tournament

Round of sixteen action on today

The Courts Pee-Wee Football action continues today with round of sixteen action at the ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first of the matches, St Agnes will play Colaaco from 12:30 on pitch one with Tucville playing Maes on pitch two.

Marian Academy gets going from 13:30 against Golden Grove on pitch one with West Ruimveldt playing Plaisance Orphanage on pitch two.

Following that, St Pius goes up against Soesdyke on from 14:30 on pitch one with pitch two action featuring Timehri and Mocha.

The final two matches of the day will feature St Ambrose and South from 15:30 and North Georgetown and Enterprise.

Other sponsors include, the Ministry of Education, Banks Malta Supreme and Rainforest Waters.