Construction worker granted bail for alleged rape of teen

A 26- year old man was on Friday released on bail after he appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a rape charge.

The charges allege that between August 1 and 31, 2018 Calvin Mann engaged in sexual penetration with a 15 year old child.

The construction worker was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The matter was heard in camera and was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Simone Payne.

Bail was granted in the sum of $250,000 by the magistrate on condition that the defendant remain 50 feet away from the victim. The matter was adjourned to October 23, 2018.