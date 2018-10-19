$20B golf facility confirmed for Guyana

A $20B golf facility has been confirmed for Guyana, after the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) and the Jack Nicklaus Golf Design group inked an agreement for the construction of a state-of-the-art golf facility.

The construction is expected to commence early next year. The announcement was made yesterday by LGC president Aleem Hussain.

Hussain, speaking at a Sports Tourism conference hosted by the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) yesterday, noted, “Today we have come to the fruition of those discussions.

“When Jack Nicklaus decides to do a project in any part of the world, it draws tremendous worldwide attention. For the first time in the Caribbean, the group will sign an agreement with our group in Guyana with the intention of building a brand new golf facility which is not just a golf course but a whole lifestyle community”.

Steve Rowan, Managing Director of Earth & Marine Environmental Consultants, explained the parameters at arriving at the cost and the rationale for the proposed location on the East Coast of Demerara.

“As any large project such as this, there will be phase developments and we are looking well in excess of US$100 million as a total development cost but part of the cost depends on the mix of assets we develop as part of the wider development.”

He further noted, “We are targeting 500 acres around the Ogle, La Bonne Intention district because as this transformation in Guyana takes place with the oil, Georgetown is going to grow substantially.”

Nicklaus is an American retired professional golfer. Many observers regard him as the greatest golfer of all-time. During a span of more than 25 years, he won a record 18 major championships while producing 19 second-place and nine third-place finishes.